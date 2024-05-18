Baby Reindeer's Real Martha Reportedly Building Case To Sue Netflix

It seems like as time passes by, Netflix’s Baby Reindeer gets caught up in another set of controversies. This time, it is a pursuit of a legal battle against Netflix, by the alleged real-life Martha, who plans to sue Netflix over the streamer’s duty of care standards. Fiona Harvey, a Scottish woman who has self-identified as the real-life Martha- the obsessive stalker in the show, claimed that she has received several death threats and unwanted attention since the show’s premiere.

Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer's aftermath

Chris Daw KC, a lawyer who is working with Harvey to build a case against Netflix, spoke to Deadline regarding this matter. Daw revealed that Netflix has failed to contact Harvey “in any capacity” since being prompted into such magnitude of the spotlight in media after the show’s release. He called for a review of Netflix’s compliance procedures and questioned its duty of care standards.

Daw also reveals to Deadline that there is a chance of building up a case for defamation against the show’s creators. Baby Reindeer, which was created by actor-comedian Richard Gadd, had been touted as a story based on real-life incidents. In the events of the show, Martha ended up pleading guilty to stalking Donny Dunn (Richard Gadd’s on-screen role) and serving jail time. But Daw says that he is yet to see evidence of Harvey being convicted of the aforementioned crimes. Netflix, as per him, has failed to provide evidence for the same. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“Portraying someone as a convicted criminal who has done time in prison, when that is not true, is a pretty clearcut case of defamation,” Daw told the outlet. He also claimed that Harvey could very well make a claim for misuse of image since there are a lot of laws in place in the US regarding the use of someone’s personal image for personal gains.

Harvey recently appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan where she called the show a work of fiction. She further denied all the stalking allegations, saying that she has received some life-threatening messages from people.

A case against Netflix's duty of care

Earlier, Netflix’s UK policy chief Benjamin King was asked about the controversial series in the committee hearing in the British Parliament, where he reiterated that the streamer took every “reasonable precaution” to protect the identities of the people that the story was based on. Martha’s profession and nationality were not altered in the show, since Harvey is also a Scottish woman with a legal background.

ALSO READ: Baby Reindeer: Richard Gadd Reveals THIS To Be The Toughest Part of Making The Show