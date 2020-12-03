Babylon: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie reunion in the making as actress in talks to replace Emma Stone

Makers of Babylon are in talks with Margot Robbie after Emma Stone opted out of the Brad Pitt starrer.

There is a mini "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" reunion in the making! Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie could work again in Old Hollywood epic Babylon if the Aussie actress's deal falls in place. Deadline reports that the Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey star is in early talks with the Paramount Pictures and La La Land director Damien Chazelle. The actress was approached after Emma Stone opted out of the project. The actress stepped down owing to the conflict in scheduling.

Babylon was slated to start filming this year. However, owing to the pandemic, the shooting schedule was delayed. The film is now slated to release in December 2021. Although the details of the plot and the lead characters are still under the wrap, Babylon is reportedly set in the late 1920s and early ’30s, at the turn in the film industry shifting from silents and talkies in Hollywood. The movie is reportedly R-rated. The movie sees Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe, Marc Platt, and Tobey Maguire on the producer's table.

While we hope that Brad and Margot reunite for the flick, the actor has a number of other projects in the making as well. The actor has signed on David Leitch movie, Bullet Train. The film is based on the Japanese Novel called Maria Beetle. The novel is penned by Kotaro Isaka. As for Margot, the actress will be seen in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad followed by Promising Young Woman, alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington.

