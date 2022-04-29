Babylon: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie's period piece presents old Hollywood glamour in CinemaCon preview

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are all set to take us back to the 1920s with Damien Chazelle's Babylon. The first-look footage of the film was recently screened at CinemaCon 2022 and the period piece promises to bring old Hollywood charm in an impressive manner. The film stars Brad Pitt as silent film star John Gilbert and Margot Robbie as Clara Bow.

Babylon is set in the late 1920s and will capture the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies. According to Variety, the first-look footage of the film showcases glamorous parties against a backdrop of the entertainment business in flux. The film's grandeur and presentation of old Hollywood are also being compared to Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The first preview of the film showcases Pitt donning a prosthetic look as he transforms into John Gilbert. Margot Robbie also makes an appearance and is also seen cracking a line where she says, "You don’t become a star. You either are one… or you ain’t." Pitt's character is also seen in the preview as he dodges possible impalement from a spear while the prop department tells him it's he who was in the "line of fire." The set design and the costumes in the first look footage of the film seem to have caught everyone's eyes at CinemaCon.



Babylon consists of a star-studded cast that includes Tobey Maguire who is portraying Charlie Chaplin along with Max Minghella as Irving Thalberg. The supporting cast also includes Spike Jonze, Jean Smart, Flea, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

ALSO READ: Bullet Train footage previews at CinemaCon; Brad Pitt's 'like you've never seen before' teases David Leitch