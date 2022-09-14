Babylon is all set to release this Christmas; Here's everything about the Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie film

Following the public release of the official trailer of Daniel Chazelle's upcoming epic period drama Babylon, it has created a lot of buzz on the internet. The Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie starrer is all set for a limited release this Christmas, before releasing worldwide in early 2023. So, here is everything you need to know about the 2022 movie Babylon - its plot, cast, and other details!

Babylon is expected to deliver a roller-coaster experience for viewers and showcase the wild parties of the Hollywood industry and its stars that were prevalent at the time. In the film, the uber-popular actress from Suicide Squad and The Wolf of Wall Street Margot Robbie is seen playing the role of a Hollywood icon from the 1920s, while Brad Pitt is set to portray a silent-film star. You can check out the trailer of Babylon attached right below.

Babylon is going to be an epic period drama set in 1920s Los Angeles when Hollywood was transitioning from silent films to "talkies" (sound-laden films). Emmy-winning director Daniel Chazelle, who delivered some of the most outstanding films in the industry including Whiplash (2014), La La Land (2016), and First Man (2018), is set to give an ode to the golden age of Hollywood with an ensemble cast.

In this article, we have discussed everything about the upcoming movie Babylon, starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Tobey McGuire, and others. You can find details about the film's plot, cast, and release dates in this story. So, read on to know everything about Babylon.

So, judging by the trailer and its fast-paced screenplay, we are expecting Babylon to be an exciting and a delightfully-chaotic film. The ensemble cast of the movie is also expected to turn a lot of eyes when it releases worldwide next year.

Babylon: Cast

Speaking about the ensemble cast of the upcoming movie Babylon, there are many big names who will be appearing in the film. While Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie are to take on the lead roles in the film, actors like Tobey McGuire (our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man), Jean Smart, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Katherine Waterson, Samara Weaving, Phoebe Tonkin, Spike Jonze, and many other actors will be appearing in the film as supporting characters.

As of now, we only know the names of some of the characters in the movie Babylon. To start off, Brad Pitt will be playing the character of John Gilbert, who was a popular name in the Hollywood industry during the early 20th century and Tobey McGuire will be taking on the role of the famous Charlie Chaplin. While we do not know the name of Robbie's character yet, other characters will include Manny Torres (Diego Calva), Anna May Wong (Li Jun Li), Elinor St. John (Jean Smart), Ruth Arzner (Katherine Waterston), Irving Thalberg (Max Minghella), and a few others.

Babylon: Release date

Now, coming to the release date of Babylon, the movie is scheduled for a limited theatrical release this Christmas, December 25, 2022. Following the limited release, the film will be released worldwide on January 6, 2022.

For those unaware, Babylon was first announced by Daniel Chazelle back in 2019. Brad Pitt confirmed that he is working on the project in early 2020, right before the scheduled filming timeline of Babylon. The filming was supposed to start in mid-2020 with the film being released on Christmas 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the filming was delayed until July 1, 2021, and hence, the release date was pushed back to Christmas 2022.

So, this was all about the upcoming Daniel Chazelle film Babylon, starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Tobey McGuire. Share this with a Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, or Tobey McGuire fan who you know to let them know about the exciting movie, starring their favorite actor. Also, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.

Also read: Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie take us through the wild times of 1920s Hollywood