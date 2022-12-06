Babylon: Margot Robbie REVEALS why it's 'inherently fun' to watch co-star Brad Pitt in Damien Chazelle's movie

It's hard to believe that although Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie have starred together in two Oscar-winning blockbusters The Big Short and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it took their third collaboration for them to actually share screen space! Ending 2022 with a bang, the gorgeously talented actors star in Damien Chazelle's highly-awaited movie Babylon.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Margot Robbie spoke candidly about how finally having scenes together with Brad Pitt for the first time ever in Babylon was a "brilliant" experience for the Oscar-nominated actress: "It's technically the third film we've appeared in together, and we've never acted together until this film. So that was a wonderful gift."

As for her Babylon and Oscar-winning co-star, Robbie praised, "He's so, so wonderful. Watching Brad Pitt, the biggest movie star, play the biggest movie star, it's just something like, inherently fun." Set in the late 1920s, during Hollywood's transition from silent to sound films, Babylon sees Brad Pitt playing John Conrad, one of the biggest movie stars in the world. Margot Robbie stars as Nellie LaRoy, an unpredictable up-and-coming starlet on the hunt for fame.

Margot Robbie CONFESSES Babylon Character is "Fun And Exhausting to Play"

Turns out it's Nellie's unpredictability in Babylon that attracted Margot Robbie to Babylon, as the Barbie star revealed, "I love playing characters who have very extreme reactions to things, who are very reactionary. Nellie is extremely reactionary, like, if you come at her with a bit of heat, she'll come back with fire."

Elaborating how Nellie is "a fun and exhausting character to play," Margot explained, "The trick was being able to keep up the energy levels all the way through, because like, after a couple months of being on that level and knowing that you still have huge sequences to go, that's when you really gotta have a hard word with yourself and be like, 'Don't slack, don't even give an inch less than what you gave day one of this shoot.'"

Robbie also teased how Nellie is just one player in Hollywood's "insane" time period showcased in Babylon, which is an extravagant world of drugs, excess and unbridled creative energy.

Also starring Tobey Maguire and Diego Calva, Babylon releases in the US on December 23.