Babylon: Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire join Damien Chazelle's film alongside Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie starrer Babylon, which is being helmed by Damien Chazelle, now has Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin and Spike Jonze attached to its call sheet.

While movie lovers are already buzzing with excitement when it comes to Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle's next titled Babylon, the ode to Hollywood's golden age, the Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie starrer is now jam-packed with additional star power. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Wilde, Tobey Maguire, Her director Spike Jonze and Phoebe Tonkin have joined Babylon's call sheet.

Leading the roll call for the production of Babylon, which is slated to commence filming next week in Los Angeles, are Brad, Margot, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Katherine Waterston. Also joining the tremendous ensemble will be Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, P.J. Byrne and Damon Gupton. With character details under tight wraps, it's not known as of yet if Olivia, Tobey, Phoebe and Spike will be playing fictional or historical characters.

If La La Land was any inclination, Chazelle's aesthetic vision of 1920s Hollywood in Babylon will be nothing short of magical!

Are you excited to watch Babylon? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt, Joey King and Sandra Bullock starrer Bullet Train to release on THIS date

Babylon, which is also scripted by Damien, is set in the late 1920s during Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies. In Babylon, the audience will get to explore the rise and fall of multiple characters. Babylon has already been given the exciting catchphrase around town: "The Great Gatsby on steroids."

Interestingly, Maguire takes up double duty on Babylon as he's also an executive producer alongside Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel while Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are producing the highly-anticipated feature.

Paramount has planned a platformed release of Babylon, as the movie will open limitedly on December 25, 2022, before going wide on January 6, 2023.

Babylon also marks Pitt and Robbie's second project together since starring in Quentin Tarantino's Academy Award-winning Once Upon A Time In Hollywood alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. While Margot played Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad took home his first Oscar in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category for his role as Rick Dalton's (Leonardo DiCaprio) eccentric stuntman Cliff Booth.

Share your comment ×