Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie take us through the wild times of 1920s Hollywood

The trailer of the much-awaited film, Babylon starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie Tobey Maguire and more was recently released and it looks beyond exciting. Robbie and Pitt who previously explored the 80s Hollywood scene in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood go further back this time to give us a taste of the industry in the 1920s.

Babylon captures a time in Hollywood when the silent movie era was about to be replaced by the talkies. Robbie stars as an aspiring actress in the film whereas Brad plays the role of a big movie star from the time. The film captures a vibe in 1920s Los Angeles when Hollywood was all about non-stop partying and living the excess life. Apart from Pitt and Robbie, the film also stars Diego Calva Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde and Samara Weaving.