Babylon Trailer: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie give a dazzling glimpse of chaotic Hollywood ambitions

A new trailer for Damien Chazelle's much-awaited film, Babylon has now been released and it looks beyond intriguing as it takes us through a time in old Hollywood that's been the most scandalous one. With Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in lead, the trailer showcases a chaotic journey of larger-than-life Hollywood ambitions and more.

Babylon is set during a turbulent time in the history of Hollywood as the film presents the "depravity and debauchery" of the movie industry in the 1920s. The film takes us through old Hollywood through the eyes of an assistant named Manny, played by Diego Calva. As for Brad Pitt, the actor stars in the role of the seasoned movie star character Jack Conrad. Margot Robbie, on the other hand, plays Nellie, an up-and-coming actress who is ready to climb up the ladder with everything she has.