The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Emily Alyn Lind on her Gossip Girl reboot character: Already in love with her

In a recent interview, Emily Alyn Lind spoke candidly about starring in the upcoming Gossip Girl reboot while giving a slight tease about her character Audrey, a fellow Upper East Sider who has been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what else is out there.

We're soon going to be welcoming a new class of Upper East Siders who will carry on the legacy of OG characters like Blair Waldorf and Serena Van Der Woodsen in Gossip Girl reboot. While it is being reported that the upcoming reboot version begins production in October, the series is filled with a bunch of new talent including Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Jonathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, Jordan Alexander, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson and Zión Moreno. Lind, who recently starred in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, will be playing the role of Audrey.

Audrey has been in a long-term relationship and is beginning to wonder what else is out there in Gossip Girl reboot (Sounds familiar to a certain Queen B, are we right?!) In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, when Emily was asked if she has any similarities with her character Audrey, the 18-year-old teased, "I wish I could say! Let me just say I'm already in love with her and I'm really excited for everyone to meet her." The Doctor Sleep star confessed that she has full out binge-watched Gossip Girl and added, "The characters are so intriguing."

Lind also emphasised on how she's most excited t0 have the new Gossip Girl touch upon specific subjects that are really relevant in today's society and how they're going to make sure that that is a relevant factor of the show.

"As people that have platforms being on a show, you need to talk about things that people stigmatize or people think shouldn't be talked about. I'm very into confronting situations head-on and saying, 'Look, this is what we have to do,'" Emily shared with ET.

