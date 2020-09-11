  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Babysitter: Killer Queen's ending scene hints at 3rd installment of horror comedy franchise

The Babysitter: Killer Queen has been finally released on Netflix on 10th September 2020. Meanwhile, speculations are already rife about a third installment of the movie.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: September 11, 2020 05:56 am
The Babysitter: Killer Queen's ending scene hints at 3rd installment of horror comedy franchiseThe Babysitter: Killer Queen's ending scene hints at 3rd installment of horror comedy franchise
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The horror-comedy titled The Babysitter was released on Netflix back on 13th October 2017. The movie received critical appreciation and was loved by the audience. Now the slasher franchise is back again with its sequel titled The Babysitter: Killer Queen. It has already premiered on the popular streaming platform on 10th September 2020. However, those who have already watched it must be surely looking ahead for The Babysitter 3. Confused? Well, brace yourselves as there might be a spoiler alert ahead!

The ending of the horror-comedy seems to be a clear indication that the makers are sure to come back with a third installment of the popular franchise. So, now we will be talking about the two big surprises of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. One of them is Melanie who makes a deal with the devil and becomes a member of the cult for the sake of social media popularity. The second one is Bee who turns out to be alive and comes back to protect Cole.

Talking about the post-credit scene, the audience gets to see a demonic book that clearly indicates that someone is going to find it and is likely to make a deal with the devil. Moreover, Cole’s relationship with his father is also likely to improve as the latter has started believing him. Well, these left out points in the sequel are sufficient enough to point towards the possibility of The Babysitter 3! What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: The Baby Sitter's Club Trailer: Five best friends take the gritty entrepreneurial path to achieve their dreams

Credits :thecinemaholic.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement