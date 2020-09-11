The Babysitter: Killer Queen's ending scene hints at 3rd installment of horror comedy franchise

The Babysitter: Killer Queen has been finally released on Netflix on 10th September 2020. Meanwhile, speculations are already rife about a third installment of the movie.

The horror-comedy titled The Babysitter was released on Netflix back on 13th October 2017. The movie received critical appreciation and was loved by the audience. Now the slasher franchise is back again with its sequel titled The Babysitter: Killer Queen. It has already premiered on the popular streaming platform on 10th September 2020. However, those who have already watched it must be surely looking ahead for The Babysitter 3. Confused? Well, brace yourselves as there might be a spoiler alert ahead!

The ending of the horror-comedy seems to be a clear indication that the makers are sure to come back with a third installment of the popular franchise. So, now we will be talking about the two big surprises of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. One of them is Melanie who makes a deal with the devil and becomes a member of the cult for the sake of social media popularity. The second one is Bee who turns out to be alive and comes back to protect Cole.

Talking about the post-credit scene, the audience gets to see a demonic book that clearly indicates that someone is going to find it and is likely to make a deal with the devil. Moreover, Cole’s relationship with his father is also likely to improve as the latter has started believing him. Well, these left out points in the sequel are sufficient enough to point towards the possibility of The Babysitter 3! What are your thoughts about the same? Do let us know in the comments section.

