The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood gets engaged to Jordan C. Brown; Chris Harrison and more send love

The Bachelor alum Colton Underwood recently took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Jordan C. Brown as he shared a photo of the duo celebrating the special moment. Underwood also confirmed the news of his engagement with People as he revealed how he's extremely happy to have the special milestone during their getaway at Big Sur.

Colton spoke to People about his engagement and said, "I couldn't have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship. I'm extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible."

Taking to Instagram, Underwood shared a photo with Jordan where the duo is seen holding hands. In the captions, Colton wrote, "life is going to be fun with you." The post shared by Underwood received a lot of responses as his fans and friends left comments to congratulate him.

Wells Adams commented on Colton's post and wrote, "You’ve come a long way since our chats at the bar. I'm so happy for your happiness!" Also, former host of The Bachelor, Chris Harrison left a comment for Underwood and wrote, "Congratulations! Love and support you my friend." Full House alum Jodie Sweetin also sent her love adding, "Wonderful my friend!!" The Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale who was previously linked to Colton also sent her love for The Bachelor alum as she commented a string of red heart emojis on the post.

