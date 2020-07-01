Bachelor alum Tyler Cameron and model Jilissa Ann Zoltko are the newest 'IT couple'?

Bachelor’s Tyler Cameron was spotted enjoying time with swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko. Scroll down to find out if a romantic relationship could be there in the future.

A new romance may be brewing between Bachelor alum and swimsuit model Jilissa Ann Zoltko. Over the weekend, Bachelor fan-favourite Tyler Cameron was spotted enjoying lunch with Jilissa Ann Zoltko. The couple was also spotted driving around the town together. And with the pair recently following each other on Instagram, the comment sections on the pair’s individual posts have been blowing up with questions and speculations from curious fans asking whether or not Tyler has finally found his special lady.

"Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Florida to visit him since she lives in Miami," a source said via E! News. "Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days," he added.

The source describes it as "casual" but points out that the pair is "definitely into each other." "They have been hanging out and have been doing things like going on the boat, going out to eat," the source shared. "Tyler and Jilissa have good chemistry and make each other laugh, there's a strong flirtation between them but Tyler doesn't want anything serious," he continued.

In May 2020, Tyler spoke to E! News and revealed that, "I am dating nobody right now, I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on and my main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them and getting them where they need to be.”

Credits :E News

