Bachelor in Paradise contestants Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs announce pregnancy with goofy Instagram post

Bachelor in Paradise contestants Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are having a baby. The 33-year-old podcast host announced the news through a super cute and goofy Instagram post with her fiance, 30-year-old real estate broker. Continue reading to know what their announcement said and a brief on their relationship timeline.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs announce pregnancy

Kufrin posted a reel on her Instagram on Wednesday, April 26, which featured a series of beautiful pictures where the Bachelorette couple is posing with their two pets and a strip of ultrasound photos. "Party of 5 coming September 2023. Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - Mom & dad," the caption of the adorable announcement post reads.

She proceeded to add a few fun hashtags to the post, "#pregnancyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta," with the last one being hilariously noticed and loved by netizens. After the series of cute images, the reel featured a clip from Kufrin's ultrasound appointment and showed the baby's movement on the monitor.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs' relationship timeline

Kufrin and Thomas met in 2021 on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and though they got along the entire season, the two broke up during the finale. The two got back together soon after and got engaged in 2022 with the former proposing the latter. Talking about people's reaction to their gender reversed proposal, Kufrin told People, "We've still been able to enjoy everything and roll with the punches and disregard all of the nasty comments out there."

Soon after Kufrin's proposal, they got engaged again, this time conventionally, with Jacobs going down on one knee and proposing to her. "It feels like we can live in it and actually celebrate it. Before, there was so much publicity and attention that it just felt weird. It felt off in the past. Whereas this one, it really feels like it fits us and it's more quiet and intimate," Kufrin said while talking about their second engagement.

"The thought, care, and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready," she told the portal. "There's so many exciting things happening in our life with obviously the engagement and home buying, so we're trying to keep it pretty mellow," Kufrin revealed in 2022. She was previously engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor and then to contestant Garrett Yrigoyen on The Bachelorette.

While talking about her journey she said, "It's crazy to think that I went from being engaged from the show to going through a very public breakup to then going on another show which I never thought I would do, to now finding my partner on the show and being engaged once again. It's been a wild ride. I wouldn't have changed anything because it all got me to this place and led me to my partnership with Thomas."