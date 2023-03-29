Bachelor in Paradise Season 9: When will the new season release? Date, time, cast and more

With Zach Shallcross' Bachelor season concluded, here is Charity Lawson, who is all decked out for his Bachelorette debut, which is around the corner.

While fans wait to see what happens this time, here's everything you need to know about Bachelor in Paradise Season 9.

Who will grace Season 9 of The Bachelor in Paradise?

Though there is not a concrete list to predict who will be joining the cast, there are certain clues and guesses as to who might be making an appearance on the show.

There were also several familiar faces from Zach's season. Mercedes Northup, for example, told Bachelor Nation's Click Bait that she'd "certainly" go to the beach this summer. "I hope I am asked because I believe I would thrive!"

Several former leads may also return. Rachel Recchia confirmed her attendance at the Bachelor Happy Hour. Michelle, for one, stated that the friends could "continue talking" about the possibility. "When we travel and try to find Mr. Right, we have our own paradise," she added. "Who knows, maybe we'll meet our husbands in Italy."

When will "Bachelor in Paradise" season 9 be aired?

Except for Season 8, every Bachelor in Paradise season has premiered in August, so the Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 premiere date is likely to follow suit.