Bachelor Nation’s Kelley Flanagan breaks down while sharing her lyme disease diagnosis; WATCH

Bachelor Nation star Kelley Flanagan is opening up about a difficult diagnosis. The 29-year-old, who competed on Peter Weber's season of "The Bachelor'' and subsequently dated him after the show ended, shared a sad video on Instagram on Monday. “I just got the results back and I tested positive for Lyme,” Flanagan shared.

“I’m pretty honest with you guys about what’s going on in my life, and I always talk about health and how I just always felt my body’s been more sensitive and super reactive to a bunch of things,” she explained. “I just got the results back and I tested positive for Lyme.” According to E! News, Flanagan stated that two of her brothers had Lyme disease and exhibited the same symptoms, prompting her to seek treatment. “It’s not the end of the world but it’s definitely going to be a lot of changes,” Flanagan said, adding, “I’m trying to stay positive.”

Check out her video here:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, tick bites transmit Lyme disease. According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, and skin rash, and it is diagnosed symptomatically. Avril Lavigne, Alec Baldwin, Amy Schumer, Justin Bieber, and Shania Twain are among the celebrities that have the condition. However, Kelley went on to say that she would take her fans along on her "journey" of "figuring it out." She cried as she wished her followers a happy day and said that she is trying to be optimistic. "It's a blessing and a curse because now i can target why i feel off so often but also means several different lifestyle changes and extensive research on how to help/hopefully cure this," she captioned the video. "I know this is going to be tough for me seeing what my brothers have gone through mentally and physically but i'm going to put so much of my time and energy into figuring this out and combatting this. Love all of you and let's take on this new journey."

Meanwhile, Flanagan got instant support from other Bachelor Nation members. Ashley Iaconetti commented, “I’m so sorry Kelley! Sending you so much love. And Kaitlyn Bristowe shared a heart. Several members from Flanagan’s Bachelor season also shared their well wishes.

