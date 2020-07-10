Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron shares emotional post for his late mum: I smile because I want you to smile

Tyler Cameron, who's a favourite amongst the Bachelor Nation fandom, recently shared a heartbreaking post for his late mother after her tragic and sudden passing in February. Scroll down to see what the 27-year-old said.

Tyler Cameron of Bachelor Nation is continuing to mourn the loss of his mother, Andrea, after her sudden passing in February. The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram this week to open up about how he's struggled to "heal" after mom Andrea died of a brain aneurysm in February this year. "Life's been dark, life's been tough, life has seemed like a continuous beat down at times lately. One thing after another. But one thing I do know, life is still beautiful and the fightback is what makes it beautiful," Cameron wrote.

"My life has been dark ever since I've felt the coldness of death. I ain't been right. Simple as that. There's only one way out into the light and that is to fight, heal, fight, heal, and fight some more. But when I fight, I'm going to lead with love as I always have. I will always keep on putting a smile on my face no matter how dark of times it is. Because that smile is love and love is light. I smile so those around me can smile. I smile because I want you to smile. I love those who support me and those who don't because I'll always lead with love," the 27-year-old star concluded.

In a chat with ET in March, Cameron's best friend, Matt James, opened up about supporting him following the death of his mom. At the time of the interview, James had just arrived in Los Angeles to be a contestant on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette. "She would be happy to know that I followed through with it," he shared, revealing that Andrea was the one who had nominated James to be on The Bachelor. "She had nominated me and I think she saw everything that it did for Tyler and the way that he had changed as a man, and me being his roommate and being one of her sons, I think that she wanted something like that for myself," he added.

James added of Cameron, "That's my guy. It's just super emotional because I had never been to a funeral before, and to have someone that close to you that you considered a mom, it just happened so suddenly. To see how it impacted her boys and her men, I just felt super torn up."

Last month, ABC announced that James would not be appearing on Crawley's season--and he's instead been cast as the next Bachelor, which makes James the first Black man to be cast as The Bachelor.

Share your comment ×