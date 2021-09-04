Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann is 'really hurt' after Becca Kufrin said THIS about their relationship

Blake Horstmann is speaking out about his relationship with Becca Kufrin. Blake discussed his emotions for Becca on the Behind the Rose podcast on Wednesday. The co-host Erik Bradley inquired about Becca's own podcast claims that her recent reunion with Blake was not as romantic as her season of The Bachelorette's runner-up had made it seem.

"I was hurt by the podcast—and like you said, it's no secret that we were hanging out prior," Blake, 32, said. "My friends certainly know the truth. Most of the people in Bachelor world know the truth. Her friends sure as s--t know the truth. So, it is what it is. The one thing I'm gonna say is maybe Becca is protecting something or someone, and for that I respect her for that. But it just sucks that it happened the way it did," Blake said as per Just Jared. Apparently, in a recent podcast, Becca admitted to communicating with Blake before Bachelor in Paradise. However, she claimed her connection with the latter was just platonic.

Blake responded by saying, "I'm just never gonna talk about her again. Because anytime I do, s--t gets written in everything, and it just gets everything blown up more so. The f--king podcasts are—it really, really hurt. But it is what it is, moving on."

Meanwhile, it's unclear if Bachelor Nation's Blake was suggesting that Becca, 31, had a connection in Paradise that he thought she was attempting to protect. He went on to add, however, that he "just never expected that from her." However, Becca was supportive of Blake during an interview with E! News in September 2019, as Paradise was winding up, but she seemed to imply the show wasn't his finest appearance. "I wish him the best, and I want him to find love, but Paradise isn't for everyone," she remarked at the time.

