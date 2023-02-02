Bachelor Nation’s Sarah Herron and fiancé Dylan Brown’s newborn son Oliver passes away

Bachelor Nation fame Sarah Herron and her fiancé Dylan Brown are absolutely shattered after losing their newborn son Oliver Brown. Sarah gave birth to Oliver at 24 weeks. On Wednesday, Sarah took to her Instagram space to share the unfortunate and devastating news with friends, fans, and followers. The 36-year-old actress shared that Oliver was born on January 28 at just 24 weeks old. She revealed that their son passed away shortly after, in Dylan’s arms“There are no words for the magnitude of loss and pain we’re experiencing. It’s beautiful and simultaneously tragic. He had my nose and his dad’s mouth and long fingers,” Sarah wrote in her caption, as she shared a slew of photos featuring her newborn son and showcasing her pregnancy journey.

Sarah Herron conceived baby Oliver after going through IVF Continuing further in the caption, Sarah shared that Oliver was conceived through IVF and that he fought against many odds to be born. However, Sarah reflected, that the higher powers had other plans for the family of three. “Our time together was short, but we are grateful for the days we had with Oliver in my belly. He has taught us so much about the integrity of life, love and death. Oliver filled our home and hearts with so much love and most importantly, optimism. The stars aligned to create Baby Oliver with a deep, meaningful purpose bigger than we’ll ever understand. His body was small, but his legacy will always be larger than life to us,” the Bachelor alum’s heartfelt caption read.

ALSO READ: Dr. Phil, popular US television talk show to come to an end after 21 seasons

ALSO READ: Taylor Lautner opens up about ex Taylor Swift’s fiasco with Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs

Adding further, Sarah continued to write about baby Oliver and the different experiences he had, including keeping his mommy company as she recovered from a broken knee, or laying down ‘heart to heart’ against their dog Rio. She also mentioned that she and her fiancé Dylan are comforted to know that their baby Oliver will not suffer in ‘a body that wasn’t built for this life’. Sarah ended her heartfelt note by writing that Oliver will never be replaced and that he is perfect and awesome.

ALSO READ: Gisele Bundchen to open up about her split with Tom Hardy soon: REPORTS

Bachelor Nation alumni send their condolences to Sarah Herron and Dylan Brown As soon as Sarah Herron shared the post, Bachelor Nation alumni sent her and Dylan their condolences and love. Sarah and Dylan got engaged in May 2021. They announced the news of their pregnancy in September last year.

ALSO READ: Beyoncé announces world tour Renaissance in five years; Check date, venue and more

Beyoncé announces world tour Renaissance in five years; Check date, venue and more