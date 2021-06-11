Bachelor Nation's Tanner Tolbert REACTS to franchise's hosting decision after Chris Harrison's exit

Tanner Tolbert criticized The Bachelor franchise's recent guest-hosting decisions as he called it a "train wreck."

Bachelor Nation's Tanner Tolbert recently weighed in on the franchise's decision about bringing in guest hosts after Chris Harrison's exit. It was recently announced that David Spade and a set of other popular celebrity comedians have been roped in for a guest-hosting gig for the franchise. Taking to social media, Tolbert went on a self-proclaimed rant as he reacted to the same calling it "ridiculous."

In an Instagram post detailing why he wasn't happy with the franchise's decision, Tolbert wrote, "The Bachelor franchise needs to figure their s**t out, and figure it out quick. Because I think the show is on a slippery slope right now, and—as a fan of the show, first and foremost—I want to see it keep going. But I think all this host drama is just starting to get ridiculous."

The Bachelor Nation star mentioned that his opinions were mainly relating to Bachelor Paradise plans. He further added, "The host doesn't need to be the star of the show. It's as simple as that. The host is the host. The host needs to be the backbone of the show and fill a role. I don't need to see commentary on every little thing and have everything be a joke."

Tanner who met his wife Jade on the show mentioned that it holds a special place for him. He also went on to praise Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams who have been hosting The Bachelorette's 17th season saying they "brought great energy and have great hosting abilities."

In a video he shared on the Instagram story, Tolbert said he wants to see the contestants and their relationships and said, "I hope the show succeeds. I hope it gets it gets better because right now, it's a train wreck."

Bachelor franchise's hosting issues arose after long-time anchor Chris Harrison came under fire for defending a former contestant for her racially insensitive behaviour. Harrison recently officially announced his exit from the franchise and said he's excited to start a "new chapter" soon.

