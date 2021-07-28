Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron REVEALS his memorable interaction with 'angel' Jennifer Aniston in new book

Bachelor Nation's Tyler Cameron is spilling the beans of every important moment from his life in his new book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self. From Bachelor confessions to interesting celebrity encounters, it seems Cameron is not holding back. Among the many interesting things that he details in his book, one of the cutest revelations has to be the story of his first meet with Jennifer Aniston.

Known to be a Friends fan himself, Cameron in his book specifically recalls what it was like meeting with Aniston and shares the memorable interaction he had with her. According to E!, Tyler first refers to Aniston as an "angel" and further recounts his brief interaction with her. He even adoringly writes, "She was glowing" while describing their meet.

Cameron mentions how he felt after first having a word with Aniston as he writes, "'Hey!' she said. 'How are you?' I looked around; I was sure she must have been talking to someone else. "'Me?' I said. 'Yes! It's good to see you. I hope you're having a good time,' she said. And then she continued on, floating down the hallway. I just stood there, thinking, I can retire now", via E!

We bet many will echo Tyler's emotions when it comes to his reaction after meeting Jen who happens to be a celebrity crush for many. To top it all, it must be doubly special for Cameron knowing that Aniston is a fan of The Bachelor franchise.

Among other major confessions made in his new book, Tyler also talks extensively about his relationship with Hannah Brown and also details their split after meeting on The Bachelorette.

ALSO READ: Tyler Cameron says ex Hannah Brown has 'nothing to be worried about' regarding the contents of his book