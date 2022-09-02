Bachelor in Paradise Season 8: Trailer, cast, release date, and everything you need to know

We're returning to paradise, so start packing your bags. According to the official Bachelor In Paradise season eight video released by ABC on August 29th, audiences should expect a wild ride. Jacob Rapini embraces the jungle in the teaser's opening scene while impersonating Tarzan. However, not everyone likes Jacob's interpretation of Tarzan. Shanae Ankney responds to Jacob's advances by saying, "We're not having sex, Tarzan!"

Shanae seems to eventually accept Jacob's "paradise character," as they appear to become rather close later in the first picture. But it's not just Shanae and Jacob who get NSFW; there are also body shots, vibrators, and sexual innuendos. This season, though, isn't just makeout sessions and arousing meetings. As she sobs, Lace Morris is seen sobbing and saying she feels "so deceived." By who? Watching will be necessary to learn more.

And if that weren't drama enough, the voiceover tells viewers that "Before telling the ladies to "Go pack your bags," host Jesse Palmer announces a stunning revelation that divides the beach. You'll soon be leaving paradise."

Jill Chin declares that she is "weary of being poked like a bear every day," appearing astonished by this turn of events. However, the trailer's conclusion reassures us that not all hope is lost by hinting at potential engagements. After all, it is a spin-off of The Bachelor. When ABC's eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise debuts on September 27, we'll find out what happens to these singles.

The following summarizes our knowledge of Bachelor in Paradise season 8:

When will the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 air?

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise debuts on Tuesday, September 27, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. The day after they air, new episodes are accessible on Hulu. On Hulu, previous episodes are also accessible on demand.

Who is in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

In the tropical Mexican complex of the Bachelor Nation, you never know who will show up. 19 actors and actresses are already part of the cast, and more are expected to join as the season progresses. Future guests have already been confirmed to include Ashley Iaconetti (The Bachelor season 19) and her spouse Jared Haibon (The Bachelorette season 11).

The cast for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise has been officially revealed as follows:

Romeo Alexander from season 18 of “The Bachelorette”

Michael Allio from season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

Shanae Ankney from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Jill Chin from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Brittany Galvin from season 25 of “The Bachelor”

Justin Glaze from season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

Hunter Haag from season 26 of “The Bacher”

Sierra Jackson from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Brandon Jones from season 18 “The Bachelorette”

Hailey Malles from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Kira Mengistu from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Lace Morris from season 20 of “The Bachelor”

Logan Palmer from season 19 of “The Bachelorette”

Genevieve Parisi from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Jacob Rapini from season 19 of “The Bachelorette”

Serene Russell from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Andrew Spencer from season 17 of “The Bachelorette”

Teddi Wright from season 26 of “The Bachelor”

Casey Woods from season 18 of “The Bachelorette”

What's the storyline of Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Former contestants of the dating show search for love on a Mexican beach in the well-liked offshoot of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Naturally, there will be lots of drama when there are so many members of Bachelor Nation in one location. You never know what might occur when there are previous relationships and rivalries.

How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

ABC, which is a part of most cable TV plans, is where Bachelor in Paradise season 8 breaths of air. ABC is available via live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, or FuboTV if you have cut the cord.

If you don't already have Hulu, think about signing up so you can keep up with all the Bachelor in Paradise action. New episodes air the next day on Hulu. Hulu is a streaming service that you may subscribe to separately or as part of the Disney Plus Bundle.

Also read: 20 best horror movies on Hulu available right now