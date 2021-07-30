Bachelor In Paradise: David Spade, NSYNC's Lance Bass and more introduced as guest hosts for new season

After Chris Harrisson's exit from The Bachelor franchise where he served as a host for over 19 years, the dating reality show is all set to go through a major change. While it was confirmed earlier that the franchise will have celebrity guest hosts, the Bachelor social media handles recently released the first look of their hosts for Bachelor in Paradise. Including David Spade, the franchise also announced three other celebs who have come on board.

On Thursday, July 29, the dating series shared exciting photos on its official Instagram account with photos of David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess were seen on the show's set on the beach in Mexico. The caption introducing the new guest hosts read, "Ya buoy! Welcome our amazing guest hosts to #BachelorInParadise!"

While not mentioned in the post, Bachelor fans are already familiar with another member from the franchise who will be reprising his role is Wells Adams, who will be the resident bartender on the show and will also be master of the rose ceremonies.

Check out Bachelor in Paradise guest host's first look photos Here

Fans have expressed their excitement about this new format of the show and particularly seemed interested in seeing NSYNC's Lance Bass coming on board for a hosting gig.

As for The Bachelorette's next season with Michelle Young, it hasn't yet been confirmed if Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe who have been co-hosting season 17 will return for the next one. Bachelorette 17's lead Katie Thurston recently responded positively to a question if she would be game to hosting and guide Young for her season but mentioned that she hasn't been asked yet.

ALSO READ: Chris Harrison announces his exit from The Bachelor franchise; Alums Colton Underwood, Kaitlyn Bristowe REACT