The Bachelor Season 26: Jesse Palmer steps in as the new host after Chris Harrison's exit

The Bachelor Season 26 is all set to kick off soon and after longtime host Chris Harrison stepped down from the franchise, the new season will now have The Bachelor alum, Jesse Palmer stepping into the role of the host. Palmer who is a former NFL quarterback starred as The Bachelor himself in Season 5, which aired in 2004. This isn't the first time that Palmer will be taking on anchoring duties given that his other hosting gigs include ABC’s summer series The Ultimate Surfer, and another reality series, The Proposal in 2018.

For the unreversed, Chris Harrison who was associated with the Bachelor franchise since it first began in 2002, quit the franchise following a controversy involving The Bachelorette contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's racist comments which he defended during the show. After first taking a break from his hosting duties on The Bachelorette, Chris later announced that he will be bidding adieu to the dating reality series.

After Chris' exit, The Bachelorette's hosting duties were taken up by former contestants from Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams, who after their successful stint with Season 17 will now return as hosts for Michelle Young's Season 18.

As for Bachelor in Paradise which was also left in a lurch after Harrison's exit, it was announced that the reality show will have celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon among others and it seems the format seems to have worked well with fans.

With Jesse Palmer now stepping into the role of the host, we bet fans will be excited to see what he has to offer as he replaces Harrison.

What are your thoughts on Jesse Palmer taking over as The Bachelor host? Share your views with Pinkvilla in comments.

