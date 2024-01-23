Bachelor Season 28 Cast: Instagram handles of all the castmates

The Bachelor series, a captivating reality television franchise, has become a cultural phenomenon since its inception. Offering a unique blend of romance, drama, and competition, the show follows a charismatic bachelor or bachelorette as they navigate a pool of eligible contestants, hoping to find true love. Viewers are drawn to the emotional rollercoaster of heartwarming connections and inevitable heartbreaks. The series has expanded globally, creating spin-offs and cementing its place in the pop culture lexicon. Whether it's the iconic rose ceremonies or the intense one-on-one dates, The Bachelor has successfully woven a narrative of love, passion, and the pursuit of happily ever after.

Bachelor Season 28 Cast

As The Bachelor season 28 unfolds, viewers are eagerly tuning in to witness Joey Graziadei's journey to find love. Premiered on January 22, the charismatic Graziadei, previously the runner-up on Charity Lawson's Bachelorette season, now takes the reins in his quest for a life partner. The diverse group of 32 contestants vying for his heart includes a radiochemist from New Mexico and a pair of sisters hailing from Philadelphia. From first impression rose recipient Lea Cayanan to the potential villain Jess Edwards, the season promises drama, romance, and unexpected twists. Fans can stay updated on the contestants' lives via their Instagram accounts.

Chrissa Perez, 26

As per her bio on ABC’ website, Chrissa is from British Columbia, Canada and a marketing director. Follow her on Instagram here .

Lee Cayanan, 23

Lee, a Hawaii resident, met Graziadei during the After the Final Rose special for Charity Lawson’ season. Follow her on Instagram here .

Jenn Tran, 25

Jenn from Miami, Florida is a physician’ assistant. Follow her on Instagram here .

Madina Alam, 31

Madina is from Charlotte, North Carolina and works as a therapist. Follow her on Instagram here .

Marlena Haddad, 26

Marlena is from West Palm Beach, Florida and works as a finance writer. Follow her on Instagram here .

Lauren Hollinger, 28

Lauren from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a nurse who was joined on the show by her sister. Follow her on Instagram here .

Autumn Waggoner, 26

Autumn from St. Louis, Missouri is an account executive. Follow her on Instagram here .

Rachel Nance, 26

Rachel from Hawaii is an ICU nurse. Follow her on Instagram here .

Katelyn DeBacker, 25

Katelyn from Santa Fe, New Mexico is a radiochemist. Follow her on Instagram here .

Samantha Washington, 25

Samantha from Miami, Florida is an NFL cheerleader. Follow her on Instagram here .

Jessica Edwards, 24

Jess from San Diego, California is an accountant executive. Follow her on Instagram here .

Sydney Gordon, 28

Sydney from Newport, Rhode Island owns a vintage store. Follow her on Instagram here .

Sandra Rabadi, 26

Sandra from Nashville, Tennessee, is a cybersecurity consultant. Follow her on Instagram here .

Maria Georgas, 29

Maria from Ontario, Canada, is an executive assistant who loves horror movies. Follow her on Instagram here .

Evalin Marie Clark, 29

Evalin from San Antonio, Texas, is a nanny. Follow her on Instagram here .

Natalie Crepeau, 26

Nat from Ontario, Canada, is a nurse. Follow her on Instagram here .

Sam Hale, 31

Sam from Nashville, Tennessee, is a CPA. Follow her on Instagram here .

Erika Cardenas, 25

Erika from North Bergen, New Jersey, is a leasing agent. Follow her on Instagram here .

Lanie Latsios, 27

Lanie from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a realtor. Follow her on Instagram here .

Chandler, Dewgard, 24

Chandler from New York City, New York, is a graphic designer. Follow her on Instagram here .

Talyah Jackson, 23

Talyah from Huntington Beach, California, is an aesthetician. Follow her on Instagram here .

Edwina Dorbor, 25

Edwina from Atlanta, Georgia, is an entrepreneur. Follow her on Instagram here .

Kelsey Anderson, 25

Kelsey from New Orleans, Louisiana, is a junior project manager. Follow her on Instagram here .

Allison Hollinger, 26

Allison from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a realtor and Lauren’s sister. Follow her on Instagram here .

Lexi Young, 30

Lexi from Atlanta, Georgia, is a digital strategist. Follow her on Instagram here .

Starr Skyler, 25

Starr from Delray Beach, Florida, is a mental health counselor. Follow her on Instagram here .

Kelsey Toussant, 31

Kelsey T. from Los Angeles, California, is an actor. Follow her on Instagram here .

Kyra Brusch, 26

Kyra from Miami, Florida, is a paralegal. Follow her on Instagram here .

Kayla Rodgers, 27

Kayla from Hamiton, Ohio, is a guidance counselor. Follow her on Instagram here .

Taylor Wiens, 23

Taylor from Chicago, Illinois, is a recruiter. Follow her on Instagram here .

Zoe Antona, 24

Zoe from Atlanta, Georgia, is an artist. Follow her on Instagram here .

Daisy Kent, 25

Daisy Kent, from Becker, Minnesota, is an account executive. You can follow her on Instagram here .

