  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Bachelor show announces Matt James as its first black lead for its upcoming season

The Bachelor will now have its first black lead in Matt James, who is known to be a real estate broker. While talking to Good Morning America, Matt James reportedly said that he will surely try his best to show the world the diversity in love stories.
6733 reads Mumbai
The Bachelor show announces Matt James as its first black lead for its upcoming seasonThe Bachelor show announces Matt James as its first black lead for its upcoming season
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The ABC network announced that Matt James, 28 will be the lead star of the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The show as per reports, will see its first black lead in Matt James. There has been a petition asking the ABC network to have more diversity on their show. With the announcement of Matt James as the lead for the upcoming season 25 of The Bachelor, the network hopes to bring in more diversity into its shows. The show happens to be one of the most watched and high rating shows of the network. As per reports, the petition mentioned that the show has had very less diversity in terms of having people of colour in their popular shows.

The Bachelor will now have its first black lead in Matt James, who is known to be a real estate broker. While talking to Good Morning America, Matt James reportedly said that he will surely try his best to show the world the diversity in love stories and he is sure that the viewer would love to see it. Matt James was one of the favourite contestants in the season 16 of The Bachelorette. He is also good friends with Tyler Cameron.

As per the news reports, the petition filed stated that ABC and Warner Bros have been producing shows for 18 years, but the representation of people with colour has been very less. The move to cast Matt James as the season lead in the 25th season of The Bachelor comes after there has been a huge uproar to have more diversity in television shows.

(ALSO READ: The Bachelor star Peter Weber responds to Charlize Theron fanning over the dating show; Check Out)

Credits :usweekly, youtube

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement