The Bachelor show announces Matt James as its first black lead for its upcoming season

The ABC network announced that Matt James, 28 will be the lead star of the upcoming season of The Bachelor. The show as per reports, will see its first black lead in Matt James. There has been a petition asking the ABC network to have more diversity on their show. With the announcement of Matt James as the lead for the upcoming season 25 of The Bachelor, the network hopes to bring in more diversity into its shows. The show happens to be one of the most watched and high rating shows of the network. As per reports, the petition mentioned that the show has had very less diversity in terms of having people of colour in their popular shows.

The Bachelor will now have its first black lead in Matt James, who is known to be a real estate broker. While talking to Good Morning America, Matt James reportedly said that he will surely try his best to show the world the diversity in love stories and he is sure that the viewer would love to see it. Matt James was one of the favourite contestants in the season 16 of The Bachelorette. He is also good friends with Tyler Cameron.

As per the news reports, the petition filed stated that ABC and Warner Bros have been producing shows for 18 years, but the representation of people with colour has been very less. The move to cast Matt James as the season lead in the 25th season of The Bachelor comes after there has been a huge uproar to have more diversity in television shows.

