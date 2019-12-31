The Bachelor star Peter Weber responds to Charlize Theron fanning over the dating show; Check Out

The Bachelor star Peter Weber responded to Charlize Theron fanning over the upcoming season of the dating show. Read on for more details.

The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber had the best reaction to Charlize Theron‘s excitement for his season of the reality show. A day after Charlize Theron posted a picture standing next to a promotional poster of the television show featuring Weber, the Leading Hunk of this year's The Bachelor also reciprocated the love. Responding to Theron’s Instagram post, the 28-year-old found one of Theron’s Dior posters and decided to click a picture posing next to it.

The poster in Theron’s picture featured the tagline of the upcoming season, "expect turbulence," referencing to Peter's occupation as a Delta airline pilot. Taking inspiration from the tagline, the actress captioned her picture, “Turbulence I like”. Taking inspiration from actress’ caption, Weber captioned his picture, “Turbulence can be fun.” The actress has been pretty vocal about being a huge fan of the show. In fact, in 2018, during an appearance at the late late show with James Corden, the actress admitted that she has a whole routine based around the series. "On Monday nights, because my kids can't read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45, and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, get all ready, and then I watch The Bachelor. And that's my date night,' she told the host of the show.

She also mentioned that she is such an avid follower of the show, that it feels like she is the one dating the bachelor. During another interview, the actress shared her views about the highly controversial season finale of The Bachelor in 2018, which saw Arie Luyendyk Jr. end his engagement to Becca Kufrin for the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Reacting to the sudden twist, the actress asserted that she was not impressed with Arie and that the episode was the most awkward watching experience of her life. She also praised Becca for handling the situation with integrity. ALSO READ: Charlize Theron REVEALS she cannot wait for upcoming Bachelor season with Peter Weber

Credits :InstagramYouTube

Read More