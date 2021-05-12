Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe ANNOUNCES engagement with Jason Tartick: It was everything I could’ve asked

Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe recently spoke to ET and revealed her engagement with Jason Tartick whom she has been dating since 2019.

Former Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe recently announced some big news! In an interview with ET, the star introduced her new fiance Jason Tartick to the tabloid! Tartick, 32, proposed to Bristowe, 35 on Monday and talking about the engagement, Kaitlyn told ET "It was everything I could have asked for." "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out."

"I was trying to be present but I was so overwhelmed, and I was so embarrassed because I was wearing a T-shirt that said, 'Tequila for Breakfast,'" she added. "I was like, 'This feels very on brand, but also very inappropriate!'" The couple started dating back in 2019 and have been inseparable ever since.

Talking about the ring, she said: "I love it, it's perfect. I've been staring at it all day," and also confessed that she had "zero" clue the proposal was coming. "Luckily I got my nails done the day before, but these are some funky nails!" Breaking the news to her Instagram followers on Tuesday, Bristowe captioned a series of pics, "Don't pinch me." "Choosing your forever is the most important decision in the world," Tartick, who also previously appeared on The Bachelorette, added in his own post. "@kaitlynbristowe you made that decision so easy! Love you to death and forever."

