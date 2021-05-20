The Bachelorette Australia casts Brooke Blurton as the show's FIRST openly bisexual lead

The Bachelorette Australia announces its first bisexual lead as Brooke Blurton comes on board for the dating reality show's upcoming season.

The Bachelorette Australia is making history as it has cast its first openly bisexual lead, Brooke Blurton. The big announcement was made on Wednesday as Australia's Channel 10 confirmed the news of Blurton's casting. The show is also set to make history globally as this is the first time it will feature a mixed-gender cast as Blurton will find love on the dating reality show by meeting male as well as female suitors.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Blurton revealed that she's ready for the show to push some boundaries and challenge conventions saying, "I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it—I certainly am. If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does."

On May 19, Blurton took to her Instagram to share the update of the upcoming show and wrote, "I'm ready, I hope you are too!" Brooke has previously been seen on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019 and was also a contestant on Nick Cummins' 2018 Bachelor season in Australia.

Bachelor US franchise has previously cast bisexual members on the show. Recently, Bachelor Nation contestant Colton Underwood came out as gay while appearing in an interview with Good Morning America. Underwood was a contestant on Becca Kufrin's The Bachelorette season in 2018 and later was also cast as a lead in 2019 where he searched for love among female suitors.

While the announcement of Brooke Blurton as lead has been made, the show is still casting participants for the season and soon an announcement about the premiere date will also be made.

