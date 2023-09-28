Bachelorette fame Charity Lawson makes 'Dancing with the Stars' debut with memorable high-scoring tango; Deets inside

In a star-studded premiere of Dancing with the Stars, Bachelorette sensation Charity Lawson wowed both the audience and judges with her remarkable tango, earning an impressive score of 22 as reported by Martinsville Bulletin . The reality TV competition show, which returned to network TV features a diverse lineup of 14 contestants, including a mix of social media stars, reality TV personalities, and even a few familiar faces from the entertainment world.

Charity Lawson memorable high-scoring tango amid other contestants

As reported by Martinsville Bulletin, Charity Lawson's standout performance on the premiere night firmly established her as one of the early frontrunners in the competition. While the show also saw notable performances from the likes of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules and singer Jason Mraz, Charity's tango performance stole the spotlight.

Additionally, reports suggest that the show did not shy away from delving into the personal lives of its contestants, with some of them having their past scandals aired on the opening night. Ariana Madix, for instance, who was previously cheated on by her boyfriend, managed to impress the judges and the audience with her tango, earning a respectable score of 21.Singer Jason Mraz also demonstrated considerable rhythm with his cha-cha, earning a score of 21, further intensifying the competition.

ALSO READ: Dancing with the Stars pays tribute :'Late judge Le Goodman in season 32 premiere '

However, as per the reports, not all contestants had a successful debut. VEEP star Matt Walsh was already sent home after the first round, and Real Housewives star Mauricio Umansky found himself in the bottom two. The show even hinted at marital issues for Umansky, though he managed to showcase some dance skills.

ALSO READ: Who is Charity Lawson? 3 Things to know about the Bachelorette's leading lady

What can you expect from ‘Dancing with the Stars’?

A report by Martinsville Bulletin suggests that While the show featured an abundance of contestants in its premiere, the possibility of double-elimination nights in the future could help level the playing field.

Its report also claims that as the season unfolds, viewers can anticipate thrilling performances and unexpected twists, leading up to the highly anticipated "very special" Halloween show. Reportedly, the new hosting duo of Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro, along with the returning judge Derek Hough, promise to make this season an entertaining and memorable one for Dancing with the Stars fans.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears gives silent nod to Jamie Lynn joining Dancing With the Stars' amidst her divorce fiasco