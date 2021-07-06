The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston and Andrew Spencer share an important conversation on interracial dating

The Bachelorette's new episode saw one of Katie Thurston giving a rose to Andrew Spencer after their honest conversation about his past experience of interracial dating.

The Bachelorette season 17 is shaping up to be an interesting one. After we saw the season's lead Katie Thurston opening up about her past sexual assault experience, in a recent episode of the show, yet another important topic was covered as Thurston and one of her suitors had a conversation about interracial dating. The latest episode saw Katie going on a one-on-one date with Andrew Spencer.

At the beginning of their date, Katie and Andrew reportedly bonded over similar domestic lives and shared their growing-up experiences. Andrew shared with Katie how he took to sports as an escapism and was inspired looking at his teammates with supportive families after his own father was 'locked up' when he was 6-year-old.

Although later touching on one of the most important topics, Spencer shared with Thurston his experience of being in interracial relationships and revealed why it was important to discuss. While speaking to Katie, he said, "I am a Black man and you are a white woman. There’s things that people look at differently."

Spencer further revealed how one of his relationships fell apart after a former partner expressed her hesitance to have mixed-race children. Reacting to Andrew, Katie said, "That breaks my heart to hear that you experienced that. I feel so naive as a white woman of the struggles that you experience as a Black man, especially a Black man trying to date a white woman."

After Andrew and Katie's honest conversation, her Bachelorette suitor received a rose at the end of the date as Thurston expressed a potential future together with him.

