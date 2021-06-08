The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston gives her 'first impression' rose to THIS contestant on the premiere episode

The Bachelorette season 17 kicked off on an amazing note as Katie seemed to have been impressed by a few suitors.

The Bachelorette season 17 has officially begun and the first episode promised an exciting time with Katie Thurston meeting her suitors and also admitting to a few crushes. Thurston seems to have already caught the eye of some of the contestants and looks like things are going to heat up in the upcoming episodes. In the premiere, Katie sent home seven contestants and also handed out her first rose.

Among the many memorable moments on the first episode of season 17, was certainly Katie handing out the First Impression Rose to Greg Grippo. Katie during her confessional spoke about Grippo and said, "Greg was so nervous, but after him and I had some alone time to chat, there's just something that's really sticking out about him," via E!

While handing out the rose to Greg, Katie said, "I hope this gives you some validation...So, Greg, will you accept this rose?" Naturally, accepting her rose, Greg seemed to be delighted about the development and reacted to the same during his confessional saying, "I can't believe I got this. I cannot wait to spend more time with her. I'm so in it. Oh, my God. Let's do it!"

Among other contestants, Katie seemed impressed with Connor B. who showed up in a cat costume. The duo also shared a full-on make-out session and later, Thurston was seen admitting to having a crush on him.

Towards the end of the episode, Katie sent home seven men during the rose ceremony and joked that she had a top 22 rather than a top two. While Chris Harrison has taken a break from the franchise, Thurston was accompanied by alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

ALSO READ: Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season got wrapped up ahead of schedule because of THIS reason

Share your comment ×