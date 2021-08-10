The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston hands out her final rose to THIS contestant in Season 17 finale

*Spoiler Alert* Katie Thurston's journey on The Bachelorette has officially come to an end as she picked the final contender. Thurston made the choice between the Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze in the big finale. Handing out the final rose to Moynes, Katie and Blake got engaged after confessing their love for each other in the season finale.

As a part of the much-awaited finale, Katie was scheduled to go on two overnight dates with the final two contestants on the show but reports suggest that she had made her choice after the first fantasy suite date itself. During their final date on the show, both Katie and Blake expressed their feelings for each other. Moynes told Katie, "I f*****g love you, and I’m really excited about life with you.”

Katie too responded to Moynes' feelings and said, "Wow. I’m speechless because as you’re talking about love and sharing it, I’m relating. Like yes, I haven’t said it to anybody. I’ve held that close. It is a big deal. It’s a huge word. As much as I want to be stubborn and just like you, it’s scary and it’s crazy, but I f*****g love you so much. And I couldn’t be happier that you’re here", via Just Jared.

Check out Blake Moynes' proposal to Katie Thurston Here

After Katie had already picked her choice between her final two dates, she informed Justin of her decision before their overnight date began.

The finale ended with Katie meeting Blake's family and also a proposal for which Moynes got down on one knee and proposed. The duo got engaged towards the end of the episode.

