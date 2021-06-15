The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston questions her suitors' intentions; Says 'not here to waste my time'

The Bachelorette's new episode saw Katie Thurston sending home Cody Menks over trust issues.

After Katie Thurston gave the first impression rose to Greg Grippo in the first episode of season 17, the second episode seemed even more exciting with her going on a camping date with him, a group date with her suitors and the eventual exit of one of the contestants. Although, one of the major highlights of the episode also remained Thurston's outburst when it came to questioning the intentions of her suitors.

During the segment where Katie and her suitors headed for a cocktail party, one of the contenders, Karl ends up discussing with the other guys if any of the other guys on the show were "here for the right reasons." Karl then tells Katie that he believes he's not sure if all of the guys "are being 100 percent transparent…"

Karl's doubt further resulted in Katie questioning the intentions of her suitors and soon, she was seen in an outburst mode as she gathered all the men and made a clear statement saying, "If you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f**k out", via Entertainment Weekly.

Adding further, she addressed the point about the contenders being on the show as a platform rather than to fall in love, she said, "For some of you, this might be a platform, but I'm not here to waste my time."

Thurston eventually also sent home, Cody Menks, one of the contestants whom she believed was on the show for the "wrong reason." Thurston told him that she didn't trust him and asked him to leave.

