The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston REVEALS her decision on Tayshia Adams' ex Blake Moynes joining Season 17

The Bachelorette Season 17's latest episode had Katie Thurston making a decision about Blake Moynes' entry on the show. Read more to know what happened.

The Bachelorette's new episode promised fresh drama and also a new suitor for lead Katie Thurston. The show's 17th season is currently underway and in the latest episode, we saw one of the old contestants from the franchise, Blake Moynes trying to get himself a spot on the new season. He also happens to be the season's co-host, Tayshia Adams' ex. In the recent episode of the show, Katie finally decided on Blake and revealed if he will join the season.

While the past episodes have shown Thurston getting confused about her suitors' intentions of joining the show, as per E!, the latest episode saw Thurston asking one of the controversial contestants to leave the show. With Thomas' motives to be on the show in question, Katie finally let him go in episode 4 as she called him "selfish, unkind and a liar."

As for getting herself a new suitor for the season, Thurston and Moynes were seen having a conversation on the show's latest episode where Katie also admitted to already having a connection with him since they had spoken via DMs before she began filming the 17th season.

Talking about Moynes in a confessional, Katie mentioned, "Blake and I have talked through the DMs. Blake reached out to commend me for my bold personality. And, I mean, he's a very handsome guy."

Revealing her decision about letting Blake join the new season, Katie told Moynes, "For me, I have to really follow my gut and everything, and given where things are at and how I'm feeling, if you wanna stay, I'd like you to join and see if this becomes something", via E!

Check out a sneak peek of Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes' conversation here:

Previously, Moynes' ex Tayshia Adams reacted to Blake turning up for Katie's season saying, "I actually really care about Blake. He is such a genuine and sincere person and to be honest with you, I've always encouraged for him to follow his heart", via USA Today.

Fans have already been speculating about Katie and Blake's relationship ever since one of Thurston's social media interactions hinted at the episode of Blake's joining being one of her favourite ones.

