The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston shares past sexual assault experience in recent episode

Katie Thurston and her suitors sat down for a discussion on honesty and accountability with Nick Viall in new episode.

This article mentions accounts of sexual assault (Trigger Warning)

The Bachelorette's new episode took a much serious tone as the show's lead, Katie Thurston revealed her past sexual assault experience during a group discussion on accountability and honesty led by former Bachelor Nick Viall. Katie opened up to her suitors as she detailed why she has an "unhealthy" relationship with sex. Thurston admitted that it was the first time she was speaking to someone about the incident and also revealed that even her mother isn't aware of it.

During the group discussion that saw Thurston's suitors come clean about their past relationships, Thurston stated that she was inspired by their transparency and hence shared her own traumatic experience from the past. Detailing an incident that happened 10 years ago on new year's eve, Katie said, "I had been drinking, and I was involved in a situation where there wasn't consent."

Adding further how Thurston found it hard to deal with the situation, she said, "And I was in denial about what happened, so much so that I tried to form a relationship with him because I didn't want to believe what actually had happened", via Entertainment Weekly.

Katie stated that the incident had assault left her with "a very unhealthy relationship with sex" and she further admitted that it took her long to reach a place where she is "open and comfortable" talking about it. Stressing on the importance of consent, Katie added, "I just want you guys to know I've come a long way from who I was 10 years ago, and how important consent is", via EW.

While the group date took a serious turn, Katie received a lot of support from her suitors after she opened up to them.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston questions her suitors' intentions; Says 'not here to waste my time'

Share your comment ×