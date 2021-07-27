The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston's top 3 contestants for season 17 REVEALED in recent episode

Katie Thurston's The Bachelorette season 17 is coming close to its finale and ahead of the hometown dates, we finally know who the top 3 contestants are. The recent episode of the show turned out to be a dramatic one as one of Katie's top 4 suitors self eliminated himself. As per E!, the latest episode got emotional with Thurston breaking down as Michael A decided to walk away from the show.

Michael's decision to quit came after he had an emotional FaceTime call with his 4-year-old son, James following which, he informed Thurston about his wish to leave the show. As per E!, Michael in a moving goodbye message to Katie said, "I'm not leaving because of us. I'm leaving because my son needs his dad."

After Michael's surprise exit, the show has now found its top three contenders who will soon be heading for hometown dates with Katie. The top three contestants for the 17th season of the show are Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo and Justin Glaze.

Following Michael's exit from the show, Katie was seen talking in a confessional where she mentioned how sad she was due to his decision and said, "Michael is someone I saw myself walking away with. I knew what my life would be if I chose Michael, and that was a life I wanted. I know his decision is the best decision for his family, but right now, in this moment, it f****ing hurts, and in this moment, I am mad. I am sad", via E!

With the top three contestants of the show revealed, The Bachelorette season 17 is heading towards an exciting finale. Tell us your favourite contestant from top 3 in comments.

