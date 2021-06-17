The Bachelorette: One of Katie Thurston's suitors admits his REAL intention to be on the show in new promo

A new promo of The Bachelorette season 17 will have a guest appearance by Nick Vial who will reportedly hold the guys "accountable."

The Bachelorette season 17 is turning out to be high on drama from the beginning itself. The show is two episodes down and it has already had its own share of and emotional outbursts from the lead as well as heated discussions among the suitors. In the recently released promo of the third episode, things seem to be getting even more complicated as one of the contenders reveals his true intentions for being on the show and it's not for love or Katie.

The new promo shows Katie's suitors discussing one of the contender's reasons to be on the show, the person in question is Thomas. When asked point-blank if he has thought he could end up being The Bachelor, Thomas admits saying, "Yes, that was a thought that was on my mind."

Thomas' response certainly sends the whole house into a frenzy. The promo also showcases a guest appearance by Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall who is reportedly called on the show to hold the guys "accountable."

Check out The Bachelorette 17 promo Here

In the second episode, we already saw Karl planting the seed of doubt in Katie's head when he mentioned that some of the guys may be on the show for fame and money instead of love which eventually resulted in Thurston losing it and warning the guys saying, "If you are not here for me, if you are not here for an engagement, then get the f**k out."

With the new promo, it looks like the upcoming episode of the show is going to be an exciting one. In the light of Chris Harrison's exit, the show is being hosted by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

