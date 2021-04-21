Bachelorette’s Blake Horstmann thinks the franchise will end after Michelle Young's season for THIS reason

Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann believes that the franchise may be ending soon in light of the Chris Harrison controversy.

Former Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann recently spoke about the future of the franchise and expressed strong doubts on whether it will continue after Michelle Young's season. Blake during an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, April 20, answered a question about the dating show's longevity and if it will "stay forever." Horstmann was quick to respond with a no. Further admitting that he had a "hot take" to offer, Blake said, "Bold statement here... I think there won't be another Bachelor season. I think it's gonna end after Michelle [Young]." The Bachelorette star further revealed his reasons for saying so and claimed that it could be due to Chris Harrison controversy.

Horstmann said, "Whether you think it's right, wrong, whatever your stance on the Chris Harrison thing, I think it drove away a lot of loyal fans and viewers. And I think ratings are gonna plummet, and that's my prediction."

For the uninitiated, Bachelor host Chris Harrison came under fire in February for defending Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell for her racially insensitive Instagram posts and it caused a massive uproar. Following this, the longtime show host stepped down from the show's 25th season which was considered to be a historic one considering it featured the franchise's first Black Bachelor lead, Matt James.

Season 25 did not end in typical Bachelor fashion considering Matt did not propose Kirkconnell. It was recently reported that the duo has been trying to work things out again after they broke up earlier this year. James and Kirkconnell were spotted in New York earlier this month and sparked off rumours that they may be getting back together.

