The Bachelorette Season 18: Tayshia Adams skips co hosting finale with Kaitlyn Bristowe due to COVID exposure

The Bachelorette's Season 18 finale featuring its lead Michelle Young premiered on December 21. As Michelle made her final decision for the last rose, she was joined by only one of the show's co-hosts, Kaitlyn Bristowe since Tayshia Adams missed out on attending the finale due to COVID-19 exposure. The final was filmed with live studio audience.

Ahead of the finale episode, Tayshia took to her Instagram stories to announce that she won't be performing her co-hosting duties for the last episode on account of the situation in New York and also due to her exposure with COVID-19. Tayshia in her stories mentioned how excited she was Michelle to pick her suitor and also shared a post on Twitter that said, "Miss being with my @BacheloretteABC family tonight!! Tonight is your night @michelleyoung. I’m here in NYC rooting for you as always!!"

Taking on the solo duties for the finale, Kaitlyn Bristowe also addressed Tayshia's absence while kicking off the show as she mentioned, "I am alone up here tonight. Nothing like doing live TV solo, what could go wrong? Everything could go wrong! But, in all seriousness, Tayshia was recently exposed to COVID, so unfortunately she can’t be with us tonight. So Tayshia, we are really going to miss you."

The episode was shot with live audiences who as per The Hollywood Reporter were reportedly informed they had all tested negative and were asked to remain masked for the latter part of the show after netizens began to point out how unsafe it was having an unmasked live audience.

