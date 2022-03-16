The Bachelorette Season 19 will have TWO leading ladies for the first time in the reality show's history

The Bachelorette's season 19 promises to have an all-new format as for the first time in the franchise's history, the reality show will have not one but two leading ladies who will be handing out roses to their suitors. The announcement for the upcoming season was recently made with Rachel Recchia, 25, and Gabby Windey, 30, as the new leads.

While season 11 did shake things up a bit as we saw the male contestants choosing between two Bachelorettes, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, this time it will be Rachel and Gabby who will be choosing among a host of male suitors who will be entering the show. The big announcement was made during The Bachelor finale by host Jesse Palmer. It's not yet confirmed if Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will return as hosts for Season 19.

As for the previous season of The Bachelorette, we saw Michelle Young walk into the sunset with Nayte Olukoya and the duo still remain engaged after the show. In recent times, there have been several breakups of The Bachelorette couples including Season 16's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes who ended their engagement and also Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark who split in November.

With two leading ladies, it looks like the show will promise much more drama than before considering the two could even end up choosing the same guy. Well, we will have to wait and watch what happens in the new season of the show that will be premiering on July 11 on ABC.

