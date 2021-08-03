The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe to RETURN as co hosts for Michelle Young's Season 18

As The Bachelorette Season 17 comes close to a wrap, a major news relating to the hosting of Season 18 has now been revealed. While longtime host Chris Harrison's exit from the Bachelor franchise seemed to have put the dating reality show in a fix, it seems a new era for the show has officially begun. Fans embraced Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams as co-hosts of the Bachelorette 17 so well that the duo will now be returning again for next season.

According to People, Adams and Bristowe will guide Michelle Young in her upcoming season, after successfully hosting Katie Thurston's show. It was first confirmed that Adams and Bristowe would replace Harrison in March after he Chris stepped down from his role in February.

Harrison's exit from the show was a result of the massive backlash he faced after he defended contestant Rachael Kirkconnell on Matt James' The Bachelor season over her controversy involving racially insensitive comments.

Previously, while discussing taking over Harrison's role on the show, Kaitlyn spoke to The Hollywood Reporter saying, "We are not Chris Harrison. We are Tayshia and Kaitlyn who have been in the position of a Bachelorette; we’ve been a contestant, we can relate to everybody who is living through this journey. And, like you said, having women come in and host and mentor Katie, who is doing this for the first time, makes a lot of sense."

While Bachelorette's hosting gig has been taken over by Adams and Bristowe, Bachelor In Paradise is all set to go glam as celebrity guest hosts will be coming on board for the show. It was recently confirmed that David Spade, Lance Bass are among the guests hosts for the show which is being shot in New Mexico.

ALSO READ: Bachelor In Paradise: David Spade, NSYNC's Lance Bass and more introduced as guest hosts for new season