The Bachelorette's Justin Glaze APOLOGISES for past racist and homophobic tweets

The Bachelorette star Justin Glaze opened up about his racially insensitive past tweets after getting called out on social media since they resurfaced on Reddit.

The Bachelorette's Justin Glaze recently appeared on Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Tayshia Adams where he addressed his problematic tweets from the past that had resurfaced online. Glaze was recently called out for his old tweets that consisted of racial insults and also homophobic comments. The tweets were reportedly written between 2009 and 2011 when Glaze, 27, was a teenager. The said tweets resurfaced on Reddit over the weekend.

While appearing on the podcast, Glaze spoke about being "ignorant" in the past as he apologized for his social media behavior. Justin also maintained that he will own up to his mistakes as he apologised during the show. He said, "As I reflect on everything I just went through with this whole journey, oftentimes people ask me what I took from it. And one of the biggest takeaways for me was just my personal growth, and one of those things is being able to hold myself accountable, which is something that historically I wasn't able to do", via People.

Glaze further also maintained that he doesn't want to run away from his past and as per People, said, "I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used. The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That's not who I am. I just want to speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now."

In his interaction on the podcast, Justin accepted that his words were "hurtful" and that he is ashamed of them. After receiving backlash online, Glaze stated that it was a wake-up call for him and that he will continue to evolve and educate himself to do better.

Glaze is currently competing on The Bachelorette for Katie Thurston. Although the issue of his past tweets hasn't been yet addressed on the show.

