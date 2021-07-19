  1. Home
The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe REACTS to nasty fan comments on her tearful post about feeling lonely

Kaitlyn Bristowe opened up about missing her family and her fiance in a tearful post she shared on Instagram on Saturday.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:29 am
Kaitlyn Bristowe shares an emotional post on Instagram about feeling lonely
Kaitlyn Bristowe recently took to Instagram to share a post where she was seen teary-eyed as she spoke about feeling lonely after her fiance Jason Tartick went out of town. Kaitlyn got candid with her fans about her emotional state as she shared a video of herself discussing how she was feeling low on her Instagram stories. In the video posted by The Bachelorette season 17's co-host, she was seen talking about missing her dogs and her family who were back in Canada. 

In her post, Kaitlyn tearfully said, "I have been so emotional the last few days. It's so hard sometimes being away. I haven't been back to Canada in two years. I was FaceTiming my dad today, and I'm feeling so lonely. And obviously, Jason left, and he is having family time, and I was supposed to be there, and I couldn't because of work stuff. And I'm just missing them, and I miss the dogs, and I'm just having a moment." 

In her Instagram story, Bristowe later also asked for recommendations from her fans for shows/movies that could cheer her up although the responses she received in her DMs were not very favourable. Reacting to the DMs that mocked her grief-stricken post Kaitlyn said, "I mean, I shouldn't have even asked for movie recommendations because then that forces me to go into my DMs, and then I see things like people saying 'have some dignity,' 'pull it together,' 'stop crying,' 'privileged problems lol'", via E!

Although it was later seen in Bristowe's posts that she was doing much better after she shared a photo of herself the next day and wrote, "All it took was one good sleep, put on a little workout outfit, have a coffee and say, 'It's a new day.'"

ALSO READ: Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe on hosting The Bachelorette: We are a huge step for the franchise

Credits :Kaitlyn Bristowe/InstagramE!,

