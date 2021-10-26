Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announce SPLIT 3 months after getting engaged on the show

Bachelorette stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes took to Instagram to announce their split on Monday, October 25. Nearly after 3 months since the duo got engaged on the dating reality show, Katie and Blake have parted ways stating that they are not "compatible as life partners." The couple also mentioned that their decision to split was mutual.

Sharing a photo of herself with Moynes, Katie wrote, "It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

The joint statement made by the duo also said, "We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision."

Check out Katie Thurston's post here:

Katie and Blake's romance on the Bachelorette was the talk of the season after he joined the show in the fourth episode. The duo had before the show spoken to each other over Instagram DMs and after meeting Moynes on the show, Katie had maintained that they instantly connected.

The couple had been in a long-distance relationship since Moynes is a Canadian. Katie had also addressed the challenges of being in a long-distance relationship in one of her social media posts where she spoke about it being difficult because of all the planning it needs.

ALSO READ: The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston hands out her final rose to THIS contestant in Season 17 finale