The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark make red carpet debut at iHeartRadio Music Festival; SEE PICS

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and her boyfriend Zac Clark made a loved-up red carpet debut as they attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival. The couple's red carpet debut comes nearly nine months after the duo announced their engagement. At the music festival red carpet, Tayshia and Zac posed for cute photos together in a stylish appearance.

After getting engaged on The Bachelorette's season 16 finale in December, the couple has been together but made their first red carpet appearance at an event together on September 17 at the music festival. Tayshia was seen wearing a grey button-up tube top with flared pants while Zac also sported a casual look.

The couple was seen getting cosy on the red carpet and even shared a sweet kiss. At the event, Adams also flaunted her fancy diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. While Tayshia and Zac have been spotted hanging out several times, the duo had not made any public appearances together for events.

Check out Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's photos here:

On the professional front, Tayshia turned host for The Bachelorette's season 17 starring Katie Thurston. Adams alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe took on the anchoring duties after longtime host Chris Harrison's exit. Adams and Bristow are now also returning for season 18 with Michelle Young as lead.

As for her relationship with Clark, Tayshia has maintained that she knew he was the one after he met her family during filming of the dating reality show. In her interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Adams said, "There were multiple moments where I saw myself envisioning a life with him."

