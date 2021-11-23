The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark SPLIT after getting engaged on the show a year ago

The Bachelorette stars Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark have reportedly called off their engagement and parted ways, nearly a year after the dating reality show ended as confirmed by People. Adams and Clark's breakup comes in the wake of another famed Bachelorette couple who recently announced their split, namely Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes.

The news of Adams and Clark's breakup was confirmed by the former's rep who informed People that the duo is not together anymore. Adams met Clark when he competed on The Bachelorette's 16th season, which aired in 2020. During the finale, Tayshia chose Clark as her suitor and also got engaged to him on the finale episode after handing out the final rose to him.

While the duo remained engaged after the show ended, the couple seemed to be in no hurry to tie the knot. Tayshia and Clark had also made their relationship red carpet official as they attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival together. Recently, the duo also ran the TCS New York City Marathon together. After the race, Clark also shared an Instagram post praising Adams' performance as he wrote, " I will be forever grateful to have had a front row seat to her performance yesterday, as will the thousands of others who cheered her along the way."

Recently, The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes also announced their split after being engaged for three months on the show. The couple released a joint statement announcing the same. As for Tayshia and Zac, the duo hasn't released any statement on social media yet.

