Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams 'sad' about Katie Thurston's split from fiance Blake Moynes

The Bachelorette stars Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes recently announced their split with a joint statement on social media. The couple parted ways after three months since they got engaged on the dating reality show. During her recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the show's host, Tayshia Adams reacted to the news of Katie and Blake's split.

Adams who along with her co-host, Kaitlyn Bristowe guided Thurston through the show's Season 17, spoke about being "sad" after hearing that things didn't work out for Moynes and her. Talking to Andy Cohen, she said, "It actually made me really sad. No, I did not see it coming. I truthfully thought that they were meant for each other. I thought they complimented each other quite well, actually. It made me really sad."

Katie and Blake in their joint statements mentioned that their decision to part ways was mutual and that they don't see themselves as being each other's life partners. The statement said, "We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently."

Blake who appeared on The Bachelorette Season 17 as a surprise addition from episode four, previously also appeared in Season 16 of the show which had Tayshia Adams as the lead. Although Adams eliminated Blake in Episode 10 of her season and eventually went on to get engaged to Zac Clark on the show.

