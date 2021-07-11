The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell make glamorous red carpet debut at ESPY Awards 2021

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell took a big step in their relationship as they walked the red carpet as a couple for the first time.

The Bachelor stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell made their debut red carpet appearance together at ESPYS Awards 2021 and it was nothing short of cute. The duo looked their glamourous best as they gave a cosy pose on the red carpet. This seemed like a major step for Matt and Rachael considering it was only two months ago that James confirmed he was giving his relationship with Kirkconnell another chance after their Bachelor finale which did not end up in an engagement.

Both James and Kirkconnell served fashionable looks for their awards date night. While Matt went for a plaid suit, Rachael wore a gorgeous sheer black dress with a plunging neckline for the evening. The duo looked happy as they were all smiles while posing for some cute pictures at the red carpet event.

Matt and Rachael's relationship hasn't been short of drama considering the duo after meeting on The Bachelor decided to shock fans with a finale where James did not get engaged to Kirkconnell despite giving her the final rose. The duo also split after racially insensitive photos of his Rachael resurfaced online.

Check out Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's red carpet picture here:

Although following the show, it was revealed that the two were working on their relationship. Matt also spoke to Wall Stree Journal about giving Kirkconnell a second chance as he said, "I think the best way to put it is that we can have critical conversations about being in this relationship and what I need in a partner—especially if that woman isn't Black—[is] to understand what comes with me and my life and being Black."

It was officially confirmed in April 2021 by Matt that the duo had gotten back together and were in a much better place as per People.

ALSO READ: The Bachelor Finale: Matt James' dramatic season ended with him presenting the final rose to THIS Contestant

Share your comment ×