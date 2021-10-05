The Bachelor's new host Jesse Palmer ties the knot with fiance Emely Fardo in a secret ceremony

Jesse Palmer who was recently named as the host for the upcoming season of The Bachelor after Chris Harrison's exit has major news on the personal front. Palmer tied the knot with his fiance, model Emely Fardo in a secret ceremony. According to People, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at a close friend’s house in Connecticut.

Jesse and Emely got engaged in 2019 after nearly two years of dating. While the couple was to wed in France before, they had to cancel their plans due to the pandemic and hence decided to host a small ceremony with close friends and family only.

As reported by People, the couple maintained that they felt grateful and lucky to have found each other and said, "We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!"

Jesse who is a The Bachelor alum himself recently stepped into the shoes of Harrison as he took over the hosting duties for the upcoming season 26 of the show. Palmer who is a former NFL quarterback starred as The Bachelor lead in Season 5, which aired in 2004. As for his hosting gig, Jesse has previously done it for shows such as The Ultimate Surfer and The Proposal.

Palmer had ended his The Bachelor season with Jessica Bowlin though the couple parted ways a month later. As for hosting Season 26, Palmer has big shoes to fill as he replaces Harrison who was there from the first season of the show before he stepped down in February following a controversy.

ALSO READ: The Bachelor Season 26: Jesse Palmer steps in as the new host after Chris Harrison's exit