Back To Black Star Claims Amy Winehouse's Ex-Husband Is 'Misunderstood' By The Public; Deets Inside

The man with a strategy and a flair for drama, Jack O'Connell spilled the tea during the Back to Black premiere in New York City. He's getting ready to play Amy Winehouse's ex-boyfriend Blake Fielder-Civil in a forthcoming biopic.

Set the scenario, please: Speaking with PEOPLE, O'Connell discusses his portrayal of Fielder-Civil, who wed the renowned Winehouse between 2007 and 2009. Here's the real deal, though, Fielder-Civil has been portrayed as the main antagonist in Winehouse's tragic story, having allegedly encouraged her drug problems prior to her untimely death at the age of 27.

O'Connell claims that, like his well-known lover, the poor man has been dragged through the mud by the media. As a Sunday roast prepared for the paparazzi, their personal lives were exposed to the public eye.

O'Connell believes Fielder-Civil is more complex than it first appears. He is more than simply a one-dimensional antagonist; he is a misunderstood spirit caught up in the chaos of notoriety and celebrity. And O'Connell is on a mission in the entertainment industry, a search for justice and the truth. He's not merely acting; he wants to give Fielder-Civil a fair trial and an opportunity to prove himself outside of the tabloid scandals.

Raise a glass, then, to O'Connell, the silver screen's knight in shining armor, who is battling to reveal the truth behind the tabloid stories. Let's start removing the layers of rumors and finding the real people behind the news! Let's support Jack in his pursuit of comprehension.

O'Connell's insightful encounter with fielder-civil Sheds

The star of Ferrari, Jack O'Connell, says that despite their turbulent past, meeting Blake Fielder-Civil opened his eyes to the intricacy of their relationship with Amy Winehouse.

According to O'Connell, Fielder-Civil was honest enough to own up to his shortcomings and this candor struck a chord with the actor, as PEOPLE can learn. "He's just very honest about his fallibility, and I think that's his strength," O'Connell states. However, he would simply light up and sparkle whenever he talked about Amy, which convinced me that whatever was going on between them was really real. That was rather educational, then.

O'Connell found Fielder-Civil to be extremely candid and approachable during the preparation process for the post. "He was constantly ready to chat and talk more throughout the whole shooting process," said the actor. In order to fully immerse O'Connell in the world of the pair, Fielder-Civil even put up a playlist of songs, which gave him a wealth of knowledge about their dynamic.

O'Connell was able to see Fielder-Civil's point of view more thoroughly as a result of these exchanges, which illuminated the subtleties of their connection that go beyond the sensationalized news. It's evidence of the nuanced nature of interpersonal relationships, in which vulnerability and the truth frequently lurk beneath the surface of public opinion.

Back to Black Cast Shines at Red Carpet Premiere

Following its eagerly awaited international debut in London on April 8, Back to Black director Sam Taylor-Johnson and cast members Marisa Abela and Lesley Manville rocked the red carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square event.

With its never-before-seen glimpse into the British Grammy winner's early rise and the landmark publication of her studio album Back to Black, the film offers an exclusive look at the subject from Amy's point of view. Written by Matt Greenhalgh and starring Eddie Marsan, Bronson Webb, Ansu Kabia, Harley Bird, and others, Back to Black is slated to "provide an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time," according to the official synopsis.

Marisa Abela, best known for her role in the industry, plays Winehouse in a transforming way, bringing her to life on film and belting out her hits. "It doesn't feel like it's me singing," Abela tells PEOPLE during the London premiere, reflecting on her interpretation of Winehouse. When you live as a character, you take on the necessary tasks. That's my job as an actor, to inhabit her in every corner of her life and to be able to tell the story at every single moment of her life."

Back to Black is slated for theatrical release on Friday, May 17. The film is expected to enthrall viewers with its depiction of Amy Winehouse's life and legacy, providing a moving homage to the legendary singer and her timeless songs.

